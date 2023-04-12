Busted! Defund the Police Politician Claims She’s Betrayed for Lack of Police

By
M Dowling
-
2
21

Radical San Francisco district supervisor Hillary Ronen is begging for more policing in the crime-ridden city. It’s not what she said in 2020.

Democrat Ronen represents District 9 on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. During a Budget and Appropriations Committee meeting on Wednesday, she made an impassioned plea to add more officers to the Mission District she represents, Fox News reports.

Ronen was attacking San Francisco’s police chief for spending much overtime on an anti-retail theft program instead of prioritizing police presence in her district.

“I’ve been begging this department to give the Mission what it deserves in terms of police presence all year long,” Ronen said. “And I have been told time and time and time and time again there are no officers that we can send to Mission.”

That’s not what she said in 2020. She worked to defund them in 2020.

How do people like this get elected?


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

2 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Abipa
Abipa
2 minutes ago

I’m making 80 US dollars for every hr. to finish some internet providers from home. I absolutely never thought it would try and be reachable anyway. My comrade mate got $13k just in about a month effectively doing this best task and furthermore she persuaded me to profit. Look at additional subtleties going to this site.. http://www.Payathome7.com

Last edited 2 minutes ago by Abipa
0
Reply
John Vieira
John Vieira
21 minutes ago

How do people like this get elected??? Systemic Stupidity…lot of that going around…

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz