Busted! Defund the Police Politician Claims She’s Betrayed for Lack of Police

Radical San Francisco district supervisor Hillary Ronen is begging for more policing in the crime-ridden city. It’s not what she said in 2020.

Democrat Ronen represents District 9 on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. During a Budget and Appropriations Committee meeting on Wednesday, she made an impassioned plea to add more officers to the Mission District she represents, Fox News reports.

Ronen was attacking San Francisco’s police chief for spending much overtime on an anti-retail theft program instead of prioritizing police presence in her district.

“I’ve been begging this department to give the Mission what it deserves in terms of police presence all year long,” Ronen said. “And I have been told time and time and time and time again there are no officers that we can send to Mission.”

That’s not what she said in 2020. She worked to defund them in 2020.

How do people like this get elected?

San Francisco Board of Supervisors Rep. @HillaryRonen Begs for More Police After She Personally Worked to Defund Them in 2020 2020: “I believe strongly in defunding the police”

2023: “We’ve been begging for more officers”pic.twitter.com/VrrytnEuVh — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) April 11, 2023

