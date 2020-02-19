Buttigieg lied about partnerships he had with black-owned businesses

Pete Buttigieg is lying again, lying and pandering. He touted ‘partnerships’ with black-owned businesses in South Carolina in a recent article.

Last week, Buttigieg penned an op-ed in a South Carolina newspaper “The State” promoting his “Frederick Douglass Plan,” which he describes is “a comprehensive investment in the empowerment of Black America” that was developed with the help of black activists and business leaders.

Naturally, he called it the ‘Frederick Douglass Plan.’

“That begins with entrepreneurship, and our campaign has proudly partnered with local businesses like Diane’s Kitchen in Chester, Atlantis Restaurant in Moncks Corner and the Fair Deal Grocery on Charleston’s Eastside,” Buttigieg wrote.

However, according to ABC News, two of those businesses, Diane’s Kitchen and Atlantis Restaurant, said they “only remembered welcoming Buttigieg’s campaign as customers, not forging any sort of partnership with the candidate.”

“I stand for what I stand for and I didn’t say I had a partnership,” Diane’s Kitchen owner, Diane Cole, told ABC News.

Buttigieg’s campaign tried to talk Ms. Cole into saying something that would be more in line with what Pete Buttigieg said.

In one message, she responded, “It sounds like you’re saying that I am your business partner. I’m only going to accept that you all stopped in while you were campaigning in South Carolina and I welcomed you all.”

I love you, honest Ms. Cole!

It would be like me going into Walmart, shaking hands with the greeter, and claiming we’re in a partnership.

SOUTH BEND BLACKS DON’T LIKE HIM SO HE HAS TO GO FIND OTHER BLACKS WHO MIGHT LIKE HIM

The campaign then told Fox that what they meant by partnerships is the campaign events they’d hold. They didn’t mean to imply it was an endorsement.

The campaign also unveiled a large list of black South Carolina Democrats who backed the Douglass Plan — but some of those listed later reportedly said they’re supporting other Democrats seeking the presidential nomination.

Buttigieg, desperate for black support he can’t get back home, also put a photo of a woman from Kenya on his website to promote his Frederick Douglass Plan. That’s gone from the website now.