DOJ confirms Ukraine probe, scolds Nadler for ‘significant distortions’

The DOJ has confirmed that they are looking into matters related to Ukraine with three U.S Attorneys from outside D.C. [the swamp]. At the same time, the DOJ rebuked Jerry Nadler who has been distorting reality.

According to a letter released by Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd, the DOJ has appointed the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania Scott Brady, and U.S. Attorney Richard Donoghue for the Eastern District of New York to oversee matters that could “potentially relate” to matters involving Ukraine.

The Attorney General has also confirmed previously that Rudy Giuliani’s potential evidence is under review.

THE DOJ REBUKES NADLER THE DISTORTER

Along with the confirmation, the Department of Justice also directed some harsh words at House Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nalder (D-NY).

“As you know, the Department typically does not provide information relating to ongoing matters,” Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd wrote. “However, the Department is aware of news reports and public comments from Members of Congress that have significantly distorted the public’s understanding of the Department’s handling of such cases.”

“The Deputy Attorney General’s efforts to coordinate matters potentially related to Ukraine, and to provide for the receipt of relevant information, does not circumvent the Department’s established channels,” Boyd added.

NADLER DISTORTIONS

Nadler had suggested that Barr was somehow acting outside the norm in receiving information from Rudy Giuliani when the truth is anyone can submit evidence they believe to be criminal to the DOJ. There’s nothing improper or out of the norm in doing so.

“Whether or not you are in league with Mr. Giuliani and his associates, DOJ guidelines, and regulations exist to protect you and the Department from even the appearance of a conflict of interest or any impropriety,” Nadler wrote last week.

Boyd affirmed that Barr had not in fact talked about Ukraine matters with Giuliani, as he has said in the past.

Nadler is used to cowing his opponents. This has to be frustrating for him and his allies in the deep state. They will get louder and more dishonest until these issues are resolved.