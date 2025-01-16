Buttigieg’s Accomplishments: Allocating Billions for Racist Roads

If you ask Google AI what Pete Buttigieg accomplished or what he did for roads, you will get the following: Buttigieg ran in the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primaries, launching his campaign for the 2020 presidential election on April 14, 2019. He became one of the first openly gay men to launch a major party presidential campaign.

That’s the new Democrat Party’s idea of “accomplishment.”

Oh, shut up you weirdo https://t.co/ej3EIWWH5z — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 16, 2025

He Spent Billions on Non-Existent Racist Roads

In June 2022, he launched a $1 billion campaign to help reconnect cities and neighborhoods racially segregated or divided. They weren’t segregated, but the administration said it anyway.

New projects could include rapid bus transit lines to link disadvantaged neighborhoods to jobs and caps built on top of highways. They want everything to feature green spaces. Bike lanes and pedestrian walkways were acceptable. It could also include repurposing former rail lines and partial removal of highways. The left wants us out of our cars.

Long Island has bike lanes popping up everywhere. Few use them, but they do take away the road width or lanes needed for vehicles.

The racist roads don’t exist, of course.

In March 2024, Biden announced another $3.3 billion for this racist road project in 40 states.

The money was allocated to his voters in LA, Toledo, New York City, Buffalo, Detroit, Syracuse, Portland, Atlanta, Chinatown in Philadelphia, etc. Another $650 billion went to green energy donors.

The money goes to left-wing cities.

On January 10, 2025, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $544 million in grant awards for 81 projects through the Reconnecting Communities Pilot discretionary grant program, part of the Department’s larger announcement today of nearly $5 billion in awards to modernize America’s infrastructure and green energy donors. Thirty-one states get the money, mostly the Northeast and California.

Trump won, so they had to spend all the money before Trump takes office next Monday.

