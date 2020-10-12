Buzz: Hillary as secretary of defense, gutting the military

Former DNI Rick Grennell has heard for weeks that Joe Biden’s pick for Secretary of Defense looks like Hillary Clinton. At least, she wants the job and made that clear in an opinion piece published this weekend. Rick Grennell says it’s to make her the first woman in the role.

Hillary must be paid back for supporting the senile Mr. Biden.

The tweet below links to an article at the National Pulse picking out the warning signs in her article at Foreign Policy Magazine, a left-wing publication. It is indeed an audition for the job.

Titled, A National Security Reckoning, it clearly describes a military without ‘legacy weapons,’ as she calls them and one which reflects the Obama era view of a progressive military.

An Army Fighting Against Online Propaganda

Referencing a popular lie debunked by USA Today, Hillary blames President Trump for not following Obama’s pandemic guidelines. Then she launches into her vision of a different kind of military, one that deals with online propaganda [foreign or anything Republican? Brownshirts?], pandemics, carbon emissions:

“For decades, policymakers have thought too narrowly about national security and failed to internalize—or fund—a broader approach that encompasses threats not just from intercontinental ballistic missiles and insurgencies but also from cyberattacks, viruses, carbon emissions, online propaganda, and shifting supply chains. There is no more poignant example than the current administration’s failure to grasp that a tourist carrying home a virus can be as dangerous as a terrorist planting a pathogen. President Barack Obama’s national security staff left a 69-page playbook for responding to pandemics, but President Donald Trump’s team ignored it, focusing instead on the threat of bioterrorism.”

She’s sorry she was a neo-con who destroyed Libya despite generals telling her Gaddafi was cooperating and they were no threat.

Oddly, she also criticizes China, which comes straight from Donald Trump’s platform.

Clinton sticks with the Democratic plan for the “modernization” of the U.S. military. It would lead to massive job cuts:

“No one should pretend that every defense job can be saved or replaced. Cutting hundreds of billions of dollars in military spending over the next decade will inevitably inflict a painful toll on families and communities across the country.”

Back to Obama

Her politically correct view of the world left the Benghazi consulate in the hands of guards who abandoned them to an al Qaeda affiliate. To her, that looked better than having the Marines visibly guarding it. She didn’t send help when the Ambassador begged for it. When it came time to rescue the military men guarding the staff of the consulate and the safe house, she refused.

Recently, a clearly fraudulent article in the Atlantic claimed the President called the military dead, “losers” and “suckers.” This might make people think more about where President Trump has put his faith and support — the U.S. military.

I’ve heard this for weeks. Because Hillary Clinton would be the first female Secretary of Defense. https://t.co/Tq0IVGlAfV — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) October 12, 2020