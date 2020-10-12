Johnny Rotten ‘does not give a f*,’ goes full MAGA

Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon, aka “Johnny Rotten,” has confirmed that he is “definitely” voting for President Donald Trump in America’s upcoming presidential election. He has gone full MAGA. “I don’t want a politician running this world anymore,” he declared.

Rotten supported Barack Obama twice and voted for Hillary Clinton, but Biden offers him nothing.

Donald Trump thinks out of and away from the stiltified establishment thinking. He is willing to give everything a fresh look, and, like Johnny Rotten, he doesn’t give a f*. That appears to be the appeal for Rotten.

Lydon holds three citizenships and will vote as a U.S. citizen for President Donald Trump. Rotten wants President Trump to continue to shake up the system. Democrats have gone too far. He doesn’t care about Trump’s personality.

Biden represents corporations. He is the establishment. Trump is now the counter culture, conservatives are currently the closest thing to a counter-culture.

“He’s an individual thinker, I’ll give him that for a start,” he said in an interview with BBC’s Newsday. “He’s not the most lovable fellow on God’s earth, but I cannot see the opposition as offering me anything by way of a solution.”

“Yes, of course, I’m voting for Trump,” Lydon later added. “It’s bad person or not. I don’t want a politician running this world anymore.”

Rotten knows Trump isn’t a racist and he doesn’t like the smears by the media.

“What I dislike is the left-wing media in America are trying to smear the bloke as a racist and that’s completely not true,” the rocker said. “He’s a total cat amongst the pigeons … [He’s] got everybody now involving themselves in a political way. And I’ve been struggling for years to get people to wake up and do that.”

The left sees his MAGA support as a betrayal of all that he stands for, but Tim Pool sees him as standing up for the counter culture by rejecting the platform Democrats are pushing. Pool looks towards peace, free speech, a good economy, breaking with the establishment and that is what Donald Trump represents.

