Bye, Bye Penny!

No more pennies. It’s a shame for coin collectors. However, that hobby is all but dead. The penny costs two cents to make. However, how is this going to help consumers? It helps the government, but businesses still have taxes. So, if it comes to $4.96, you’ll pay $5.

First, we lost the half-cent when I was a child in 1857, now it’s the penny. What next? The nickel?

Maybe they will have to bring back the 2-cent or 3-cent coin?

Officials wanted to do this for years, but nothing happened. Trump certainly gets things done and can multi-task.

President Trump orders Treasury Secretary to cease production of the one-cent penny pic.twitter.com/7LhDabfokE — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) February 10, 2025

