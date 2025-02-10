Sen. Schumer Is Very Concerned About Corruption

You have to laugh at this one. Suddenly, for some unknown reason, Chuck Schumer is concerned about corruption, abuse of power, and public safety threats. He assures people using the Democrat complaint portal that they could become whistleblowers.

Surely, he doesn’t want to know about the abuse of power in government agencies or by Democrats.

The portal asks the ‘Nature of Complaint.’

Retaliation

Wasteful Spending

Fraud

Criminal Activity

Other

We could fill it up with Democrat and media abuse. However, they might want to simply get lists of their opposition to oppress us. It’s best to ignore it.

Today, I’m calling on our brave public servants: I’m launching a new portal for anyone who wants to expose corruption, abuses of power, and threats to public safety with the legal protections of being a whistleblower.https://t.co/pjm1tb4VDt — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 10, 2025

We don’t need to report Chuck since he is already under investigation.

You should be reported for threatening Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch & Brett Kavanaugh. “You have released the whirlwind and you will pay the price! You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions!” pic.twitter.com/t9Nas1F30R — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) February 10, 2025

It’s a waste of time unless he plans to have his aides do some work. Chuck does photo-ops and handles minor issues. That’s it. He certainly doesn’t care about public safety, as he applauds illegal immigration. When COVID was rampant in nursing homes, he ignored the deaths in the Jewish nursing home just down the block from his apartment.

He only handles petty little things. Nothing is too dumb or trivial for him. When he enters a room, he looks for the cameras and says whatever he thinks will work for him.

He has investigated cereal prices. I know that must be high on everyone’s list. He goes after e-cigs nonstop. One of his big complaints was delicious-looking detergents. Then, there is his ban on powdered alcohol. Powdered caffeine sends him off the rails, as do energy drinks. Schumer was on top of grill brush safety and meant business.

That’s our Chuck U.

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email