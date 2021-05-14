Cable News ignores the world’s biggest story, the Squad spreads blood libel



















Cable News is ignoring the attack on Israel by the Iranian-backed Hamas/Fatah alliance. Instead, we keep hearing about the neutered Liz Cheney, or we get hit pieces against Chuck Grassley or James O’Keefe at the NY Times.

On Friday local time, Israeli Defense Forces announced that its air and ground troops are “attacking in the Gaza Strip.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operations were targeted at Hamas and would continue “as long as necessary.”

On Thursday, officials from the United Nations and Egyptian delegation said ceasefire negotiations were underway.

The UN has warned that the violence in Gaza could escalate into a “full-scale war” after Israel carried out heavy airstrikes on Gaza and Palestinian militants fired over a thousand rockets into Israel.

Now they want a ceasefire? They lob over a thousand rockets and then go running to the ceasefire scheme? Israel needs to end this once and for all.

This would not have happened under Donald Trump.

Cable news primetime (8-11pm) is the marquee timeslot. The most important story in the world right now is what’s happening in and around Israel. How many times did Israel get mentioned last night in primetime (according to TV Eyes)? Fox News: 9

CNN: zero

MSNBC: zero Pathetic. — Steve Krakauer (@SteveKrak) May 13, 2021

AMERICAN CRAZIES SPREAD BLOOD LIBEL

Meanwhile, the crazies in the U.S. are doing their thing. They hate Jews and they hate Israel. They hate the USA also. Rashida accused Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu of war crimes after they defended themselves upon attack. Tlaib, AOC, and Ilhan Omar are openly spreading blood libel.

They are rooting for a terror organization — Hamas.

All I can hear is children screaming & crying. Their fear. If this isn’t terror, I don’t know what is. It’s Eid ul Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Kids should be celebrating, wearing new clothes, and receiving candy & gifts, not hiding from bombs, homeless. pic.twitter.com/CXtAkS2t4t — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) May 12, 2021

Here is one of Tlaib’s lies:

.@POTUS + @SecBlinken: If you’re having trouble finding the courage to speak up against Israel’s actions and stop supporting this inhumane violence, try imagining that this family isn’t Palestinian. Maybe then they’ll deserve human rights? https://t.co/VvjaNwRL2r — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) May 13, 2021

The truth:

Earlier, I tweeted a video — the source where I found it alleged it was Jewish rioters breaking into the house of an Arab family in Haifa. I’ve confirmed from other video that this was a police arrest being conducted in house of individual named Awad Mahameed in Haifa pic.twitter.com/mTkKzrMrkR — David A. Daoud (@DavidADaoud) May 13, 2021

