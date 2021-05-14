Cable News ignores the world’s biggest story, the Squad spreads blood libel

Cable News is ignoring the attack on Israel by the Iranian-backed Hamas/Fatah alliance. Instead, we keep hearing about the neutered Liz Cheney, or we get hit pieces against Chuck Grassley or James O’Keefe at the NY Times.

On Friday local time, Israeli Defense Forces announced that its air and ground troops are “attacking in the Gaza Strip.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the operations were targeted at Hamas and would continue “as long as necessary.”

On Thursday, officials from the United Nations and Egyptian delegation said ceasefire negotiations were underway.

The UN has warned that the violence in Gaza could escalate into a “full-scale war” after Israel carried out heavy airstrikes on Gaza and Palestinian militants fired over a thousand rockets into Israel.

Now they want a ceasefire? They lob over a thousand rockets and then go running to the ceasefire scheme? Israel needs to end this once and for all.

This would not have happened under Donald Trump.

AMERICAN CRAZIES SPREAD BLOOD LIBEL

Meanwhile, the crazies in the U.S. are doing their thing. They hate Jews and they hate Israel. They hate the USA also. Rashida accused Israel Prime Minister Netanyahu of war crimes after they defended themselves upon attack. Tlaib, AOC, and Ilhan Omar are openly spreading blood libel.

They are rooting for a terror organization — Hamas.

Here is one of Tlaib’s lies:

The truth:


