Biden commands: ‘get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do’

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Dictator Joe Biden said on Twitter, “the rule is now simple: get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do.”

This is how this administration thinks, but it didn’t go over well with conservatives on Twitter. We are only putting up a few conservative comments. The Leftist comments are what you’d expect. They think Trump is a dictator.

A FEW RESPONSES FROM THE RIGHT


