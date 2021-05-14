Biden commands: ‘get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do’



















Dictator Joe Biden said on Twitter, “the rule is now simple: get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do.”

This is how this administration thinks, but it didn’t go over well with conservatives on Twitter. We are only putting up a few conservative comments. The Leftist comments are what you’d expect. They think Trump is a dictator.

After a year of hard work and so much sacrifice, the rule is now simple: get vaccinated or wear a mask until you do. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 13, 2021

A FEW RESPONSES FROM THE RIGHT

Wow, and they called Trump a dictator. pic.twitter.com/mZgikchsjZ — War Medic (@FoxholeMedicine) May 13, 2021

Had Trump tweeted anything like this… the left would be calling it a terrorist threat, or something along those lines. Supreme Leader @JoeBiden here tweets this, sounding straight up like a Chinese dictator, and the left won’t say anything… Actually, they will support it. https://t.co/WeAe4EpXgg — Vinny Magalhaes (@VinnyMMA) May 14, 2021

Or you can fuck off tyrant, and we’ll do as we please because you’re not a dictator or a king, and you don’t order us to do anything. https://t.co/ykT5M0fo8s — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) May 13, 2021

This is the statement of a dictator. https://t.co/n8Podobzno — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) May 14, 2021

