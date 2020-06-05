Cages of rocks at bus stops & other riot news

Who will be held accountable for the damage to property and the injuries to our police and others? Weak mayors in blue cities have allowed these rampaging lunatics to take over their cities and destroy business after business.

The very weak Mayor Garcetti of Los Angeles is making huge cuts to the police budget and will redistribute it to poor neighborhoods in response to the riots. This is while the police are under siege and risking their lives trying to protect Angelinos.

If this video with the cages of rocks is legitimate, the bricks would likely be used as weapons. Mayor Garcetti is aiding and abetting them if he’s not even trying to confiscate potential weapons like this.

It’s time you and the government that has anything to do with you is held accountable for the riots, looting, and damage to property. You are either complicit or incompetent. Cages of rocks at a bus stop on Ventura Blvd, Los Angeles👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/Ew24QnHa2a — The Tale of Onora (@TaleOfOnora) June 3, 2020

Witnessed a Starbucks in #LosAngeles get absolutely ransacked tonight during the riots. This was way crazier than i expected it to be tonight pic.twitter.com/yZKoMIi0pW — Trevor Costelloe (@TrevorCostelloe) May 30, 2020

This is so unacceptable.

THE FOREIGN INVASION

At the same time, we have the foreign invasion of Chinese students who only speak Mandarin and were told by the embassy to riot.

We haven’t been able to confirm this, but AG Barr did say there was possible foreign influence.

This is the translation in the next tweet: Yesterday, the police in Santa Monica, Los Angeles, arrested three Chinese-speaking Chinese students at the scene of the riot. According to the explanation of the Chinese students, they were led by the consulate officials and instructed them to take part in the march with black people on the street and instigate black people. Smashing and looting riots, carrying forward the spirit of patriotism, and making new contributions to the party and the country.

Yesterday’s riot outbroke at Santa Monica,Los Angeles.Police have arrested 3 Chinese overseas students who speaks Mandarin.They’ve admitted they were instructed by Chinese embassy’s officials to join the BLM protest and cause bigger damage in order to bring honor to mother China. https://t.co/FppVT3yNcz — Gary Chan (@garylovesusa) June 2, 2020

Americans better get smart and unite. We have a very serious enemy in China. They mean us grave harm.

Some have been able to protect themselves.

Jewish volunteer security guards fended off vandals intent on defacing a synagogue in Los Angeles last night. “They were spray-painting this whole area,” one said, but were unable to damage the temple. “We defended Shaarei Tefila today.”@Algemeinerhttps://t.co/NA0q0PY13B — Dovid Efune (@Efune) June 1, 2020

ELSEWHERE

The U.S. Marshals Service announced twenty-one Federal Court Buildings in fifteen states were damaged and destroyed by the leftist rioters.

Washington (US Marshals Service) : “there has been damage to 21 Federal Court houses in 15 states, and damage and vandalism to many other federal properties” — Lauren Elizabeth (@Coast__Coast) June 4, 2020

The Lincoln Memorial, Korean War Memorial, and World War II Memorial were all defaced by the same Democrats.

Black history monument, Lincoln memorial defaced. Absolutely tells a story of what is really going on. Unacceptable.https://t.co/vEDfqYrRL9 — ERIN CRUZ FOR CALIFORNIA (CA-36) (@RealErinCruz) June 1, 2020

In New York City, businesses have likely suffered tens of millions of dollars in damages and theft as a result of the rampant open looting and vandalism that exploded in the Big Apple over the last few nights – and some may never recover, experts told The Post Wednesday.

STRANGE HAPPENINGS

Meanwhile, as if things aren’t strange enough, two-hundred thirty-six current and former staffers for commie Mayor de Blasio signed an open letter to Mayor de Blasio demanding more radical actions against the police.

They want the police budget cut by a billion dollars and they want a lot of police officers fired.

Stranger still is a story from the WashingtonPost: the ACLU and Black Lives Matter are suing President Trump and the administration for authorizing an “unprovoked and frankly criminal attack” on demonstrators to enable a photo op of the president holding a Bible in front of the historic St. John’s Episcopal Church.

The truth is the protesters injured agents, burned buildings, threw rocks and bottles of caustic agents.

In a federal lawsuit, the groups asserted that U.S. and military police officers’ use of horses, batons, shields and riot control agents — including pepper spray, smoke canisters, and rubber or plastic projectiles — violated largely peaceful protesters’ constitutional rights of free speech and assembly 30 minutes before a citywide curfew took effect Monday.

Stranger still, the former president Barack Obama lit the fires during a town hall televised from one of his mansions.

He said, “Just remember this country was founded on protest. It’s called the American Revolution, and every step of progress of this country. Every expansion of freedom, every expression of our deepest ideals has been won through efforts that has made the status quo uncomfortable.”

Obama said that the widespread protests were just one more way that America was paying for the “original sin of our society” that begin with slavery.

We did pay for it. It was called the Civil War.