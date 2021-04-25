Calgary thugs are back to torment pastors who feed the hungry









The Calgary police “thugs” came back to torment the same Christian church yet again, with more guns and more thugs this time. The pastor called them Gestapo. After a few minutes, his patience was gone, and he told the “Nazis, Gestapo, communists, fascists,” to get out. They only gave up when he screamed at them.

This pastor has twelve new fines. One fine was for feeding the hungry.

Don’t think this won’t happen here. It already has.

We are crowdfunding a lawyer to fight several of Pastor Pawlowski’s tickets. You can see one of our updates on the subject here: https://t.co/yTnSPWQXXB — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) April 25, 2021

The Alberta Grace Life Church was raided earlier this year and Pastor Coates was arrested. He’s out of jail for the crime of holding services but still faces a trial.

The police then fenced off the church so no one else could get in.

According to the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, the crime he was jailed for is not punishable by prison time. However, he was jailed, for 11 weeks.

Another pastor, Pastor Pawlowski who escaped communism in Poland, told the “Nazis” [police] to “get out.”

“Get out!” Pawlowski yells, referring to the officials as “Nazis” and the “Gestapo,” the secret police of Nazi Germany. “Immediately get out of this property! I don’t want to hear anything! … Until you get a warrant, out! Immediately go out and don’t come back!”

“And don’t come back without a warrant!” he again warned, as the officials left his church.

“Do not come back without a warrant, you understand that? You’re not welcome here. Nazis are not welcomed here. Gestapo is not welcomed here. Do not come back, you Nazi psychopaths.”

And now they are back again, harassing him, trying to terrorize him, and fining him astronomically.

Related