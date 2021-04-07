Safe at last! Canadian Pastor Coates’ church has double fences to keep people out









Everyone in Canada is now protected from the Alberta Grace Life Church parishioners and the pastor. Two fences and guards keep them all out.

You Canadians can all sleep well tonight. You are all protected from a pastor who likes to do good deeds and pray for people. Scary!

Dangerous guy!

The church first made headlines last month after their pastor, James Coates was jailed for violating lockdown orders on Mar 5. He was held for weeks before his release on Mar 22 but still faces an upcoming trial.

Sources familiar with the situation say that the premises were raided in the early morning.

According to the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms, the crime he was jailed for is not punishable by prison time.

“Unless the Justice Centre secures his release from prison prior to trial, Pastor Coates will spend a total of eleven weeks in jail for a provincial infraction that is not punishable by jail time,” wrote JCCF president John Carpay.

Oh, that’s fair said no one ever.

Despite the legal threats made against Coates, the pastor nevertheless made headlines again by opening the church for Easter services earlier this month.

Coates pled guilty to one charge resulting in a fine of $1,500. However, his time spent in jail may count as credit towards that fine.

Trudeau’s Grey Shirt Gestapo hard at work. This government is not the government that Canadians say they voted for. But, actually, they did, just like Americans.

BACKGROUND

When the Gestapo arrived, the pastor who escaped communism in Poland, told the “Nazis” to “get out.”

“Get out!” Pawlowski yells, referring to the officials as “Nazis” and the “Gestapo,” the secret police of Nazi Germany. “Immediately get out of this property! I don’t want to hear anything! … Until you get a warrant, out! Immediately go out and don’t come back!”

“And don’t come back without a warrant!” he again warned, as the officials left his church.

“Do not come back without a warrant, you understand that? You’re not welcome here. Nazis are not welcomed here. Gestapo is not welcomed here. Do not come back, you Nazi psychopaths.”

As the officials continued to walk toward their vehicles, Pawlowski emphasized that it was “unbelievable” they were “intimidating people in a church during Passover.”

We love this guy:

