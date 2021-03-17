Cali bill seeks to eliminate religious and conservative police officers









A new California bill, the California Law Enforcement Accountability Reform Act, AB-655, seeks to eliminate Christians and conservatives from law enforcement with a thinly-veiled and broad definition of hate speech. The bill’s fact sheet (linked at the end of this article) defines it more clearly.

The bill “would require a background investigation to include an inquiry into whether a candidate for specified peace officer positions has engaged in membership in a hate group, participation in hate group activities, or public expressions of hate, as those terms are defined. The bill would provide that certain findings would disqualify a person from employment.”

It will combat “the infiltration of extremists in our law enforcement agencies” and would mandate a background check for all officers who have “exchanged racist and homophobic messages.”

THE DEFINITION

The bill defines hate speech as “as advocating or supporting the denial of constitutional rights of, the genocide of, or violence towards, any group of persons based upon race, ethnicity, nationality, religion, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, or disability.” That is very, very broad, and it includes speech used in private forums. The definition of a “hate group” and “hate speech” used by Bay Area Assemblyman Ash Kalra’s (D – San Jose) in his new bill, includes armed militia groups and white supremacists promoting “domestic terrorism.” It also takes in police officers expressing conservative religious or political views on abortion, marriage, and gender or with membership in a political party or church that does. “Under the guise of addressing police gangs, the bill at the same time launches an inexplicable, unwarranted, and unprecedented attack on peaceable, conscientious officers who happen to hold conservative political and religious views,” wrote Pacific Justice Institute Senior Staff Attorney Matthew McReynolds. “Indeed, this is one of the most undisguised and appalling attempts we have ever seen, in more than 20 years of monitoring such legislation, on the freedom of association and freedom to choose minority viewpoints.” So if you are opposed to abortion or support same-sex marriage, you can be considered hateful. That takes in Christians, Muslims, Orthodox Jews, and Conservatives. THE FACT SHEET The bill’s fact sheet references the fraudulently-labeled ‘insurrection’ of January 6th at The Capitol, implying that going to one of the conservative rallies makes a person dangerous. AB 655 Fact Sheet – CLEAR Act on Scribd Christians, religious people, conservatives, and anyone who disagrees with the narrative are under attack. If people don’t start garnering the courage to speak up, they will no longer be able to speak up.

