Cali town is banning new gas stations, more to follow









Axios reports that Petaluma, California, has voted to outlaw new gas stations. Climate crazies want others to do the same.

Ordinances like this will be put in place in more liberal/leftist towns. Grassroots groups are popping up with the mission of spreading this type of ban and forcing pollution cleanups at existing gas stations, Axios reports.

The movement aims to accelerate the shift to electric vehicles.

“This is not a ban on the existing gas stations, which are providing all the gas currently needed,” Matt Krogh, U.S. oil and gas campaign director for the environmental group Stand. earth, tells Axios.

“The problem with allowing new gas stations is we don’t really need them and they’re putting existing gas stations out of business.”

That’s a good excuse.

