WaPo fears the 1-6 riot will be downplayed, watch the raw footage









The Washington Post claims the conservative media and politicians are attempting to downplay the seriousness of the January 6 riot. It could be true to some degree, but what the media won’t do is show you the Democrats and non-voters who were in many cases, instigators. Also true is that while it was bad, some people who were charged were just walking around, and some were let in by the police.

The riot was bad, very bad, but it wasn’t a 9/11 catastrophe as the media is describing it.

CNN and NBC paid thousands for the radical Sullivan’s videos. A CNN reporter Jade Sacker filmed with Sullivan and encouraged rioting.

🤔This @CNN reporter who incited the Capitol riot, broke in w/ John Sullivan on video BRAGGING about it, been arrested yet?? 🗣Anyone know the contact info for @FBI or @StateDept?? Or maybe @POTUS or @DrBiden or @PressSec or @KBeds?? Or they too busy arresting Trump supporters?? https://t.co/irpkqtDjSM — ILovesMyUSA 🇺🇸 (@ILovesMyUSA) January 26, 2021

The Democrat media has blown it out of proportion and we do need honesty.

WaPo wants you to think it was worse than it was. Democrats do as well, publicizing their professionally edited video and the overcharging of people who were in the Capitol.

They are deeply concerned that Tucker Carlson doesn’t see the riot as an insurrection. The only reason Democrats call it an insurrection is so they can use it to push their hard-left agenda.

There are also reports of people who weren’t in the Capitol being grilled by the FBI and suffering nighttime raids.

Watch:

No one is saying the riot wasn’t bad, but the Left is using it. As Rahm Emanuel said, ‘Never let a crisis go to waste!’

Hundreds of thousands or more were peaceful, and that is ignored.

THE ACTUAL FOOTAGE

The Jayden X videos of John Sullivan, a radical leftist, were filmed with the help of a CNN reporter. We imagine he was somewhat selective but if you go to the link, you can see the raw footage and decide for yourself. The mega file also includes other live streams and videos. You might have to watch some on Chrome due to the size of the files.

