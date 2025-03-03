California Dem Rep Tried to Limit Self-Defense Rights

California Assemblyman and Democrat Caucus Chair Rich Chavez Zbur hopes to criminalize self-defense. He introduced AB 1333 which seeks to limit a homeowner’s right to defend their family and home from an intruder.

This Democrat madman wants to limit a homeowner’s right to defend themselves from a dangerous intruder.

“This bill would eliminate certain circumstances under which homicide is justifiable, including, among others, in defense of a habitation or property. The bill would additionally clarify circumstances in which homicide is not justifiable, including, among others, when a person uses more force than necessary to defend against a danger,” according to California Legislative Information.

“By expanding the scope of the crime of homicide, this bill would create a state-mandated local program,” the state said.

He wants to give the criminals a level playing field.

Rick Zbur tried to defend himself against the blowback.

He trashed Kyle Rittenhouse who only defended himself against crazy people.

“AB 1333 was never intended to limit a crime victim’s right to defend yourself, your family, or home. The goal is to prevent wannabe vigilantes like Kyle Rittenhouse from provoking violence & claiming self defense after the fact. We will amend the bill to make this crystal clear,” Zbur said.

Zbur is a liar.

