Democrat Only Pizzeria Won’t Allow Republicans to Eat

By
M Dowling
-
1
29

The Un-American Democrat

A Minnesota pizzeria manager wouldn’t let local Republicans eat in Davanni’s Pizzeria in Edina. Minnesota.

She said they don’t hold political events. However, they weren’t holding a political event. They just wanted some pizza.

When asked why they were told to leave, saying they were there only to eat, she responded, “I’m going to refer you to our corporate office.” They were wearing Maga hats and she kicked them out.

Democrats did this to black people during Jim Crow and they’re doing it again with their new targets.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz