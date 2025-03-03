Democrat Only Pizzeria Won’t Allow Republicans to Eat

The Un-American Democrat

A Minnesota pizzeria manager wouldn’t let local Republicans eat in Davanni’s Pizzeria in Edina. Minnesota.

She said they don’t hold political events. However, they weren’t holding a political event. They just wanted some pizza.

When asked why they were told to leave, saying they were there only to eat, she responded, “I’m going to refer you to our corporate office.” They were wearing Maga hats and she kicked them out.

Democrats did this to black people during Jim Crow and they’re doing it again with their new targets.

MAKE THIS GO VIRAL: Davanni’s Pizza manager Catherine/Katherine at the Edina MN location confirms that individuals from SD50MNGOP were asked to leave today stating “we don’t allow political events in our party room”. When asked why they were asked to leave for being patrons that… https://t.co/MuJRoidxzF — RINOs of MN (@RINOs_of_MN) March 1, 2025

