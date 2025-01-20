California Forces Affordable Housing on Every City

California requires cities and towns to build low and middle-income housing regardless of any considerations. The state decides how many units they must have and doesn’t consider whether they have the space to do it.

Santa Monica discovered they needed to build units or lose zoning or pay a $10,000 a day fine. California requires hi-rises in mixed-use zoning for these affordable units.

This is precisely what the UN has called for.

The low-income housing is primarily for all the illegal migrants pouring in. They will completely change the character of Santa Monica. From what the research shows, they are committing a lot of crimes. They aren’t like legal immigrants who commit few crimes relative to the native population.

The Mayor of Santa Monica:

“The state of California has required us to build almost 9,000 units that have to be affordable. That’s an issue.

“We don’t have areas of vacant land, so we’re literally going to take probably Bergamot art station. We’re going to take empty parking lots on Main Street in Santa Monica, anything we can to try and satisfy the state because their law is we have to provide the units.

“If we don’t provide them, starting in 2029, we can get fined about $10,000 a day by the state, or they can completely negate our zoning laws.

The Mayor said the money is coming from the state of California or, somewhere, federal government grants for affordable housing. We’re providing the land so that we can get affordable housing built.

