Trump Will Issue EOs Eliminating Anchor Baby Rights

As reported earlier, Donald Trump will issue eleven executive orders today after the inauguration. He will shut down the border, declare an emergency, end fake asylum claims, send military to the border, and declare cartels as terrorist organizations. Details can be found here on the first three orders.

CBS has more information on some of the 200+ Executive Orders he will issue almost immediately.

Labeling gangs and cartels as terrorist groups

Trump is designating cartels and international gangs as foreign terrorist organizations, seeking to penalize the groups that largely control the illicit movement of migrants and drugs across the U.S. southern border. The gangs include the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua and MS-13, which originated in U.S. cities before spreading to Central America.

The incoming administration plans to invoke the Alien and Sedition Act of 1798 to seek the removal of Tren de Aragua gang members, officials said, arguing they are an “armed force of the Venezuelan government” conducting a “predatory incursion and invasion” into the U.S.

ACLU has already prepared a lawsuit against using the Alien and Sedition Act.

An attempt to end birthright citizenship

Trump will deny birthright citizenship to the children of immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally, according to the incoming officials.

A footnote in a Supreme Court case has been used to claim the 14th Amendment applies to people who come here to give birth or to use it to stay in the country, thus the term anchor babies.

A pause in refugee admissions

Trump is expected to suspend refugee admissions into the U.S. for at least 4 months.

The U.S. Refugee Admissions Program allows certain refugees fleeing persecution and war to come to the U.S. legally after rounds of interviews, security vetting, and medical screenings.

Shutting down Biden Administration immigration programs

Trump is planning to issue an order to rescind Biden’s administration programs. Fox reporter Bill Melugin said it includes the fraudulent One App.

The U.S. government estimates that around 270,000 migrants are currently in Mexico, trying to get an appointment to enter the U.S. through the app, CBP One.

Other actions

Officials said Trump will direct the attorney general to seek the death penalty for unauthorized immigrants who murder law enforcement officers or commit “capital” crimes.

Trump is also assigning agencies to issue suggestions for further restrictions on immigration from countries of “particular concern.”

