California Is Still Counting Ballots & Democrats Win This Way

By
M DOWLING
-
1
18

As California continues to count ballots that people like Nancy Pelosi’s daughter are curing, the votes lean heavily Democrat. Two Republican incumbents, Duarte and Steel, fell behind the Democrat candidates as the curing continued.

It was announced today that Michelle Steele lost to Democrat Derek Tran.

Adam Gray is now pulling ahead of Republican John Duarte as the curing of ballots goes to Democrats.

Governor DeSantis today called out the state of California for having some areas that are still counting votes and said this continued counting is only benefiting Democrats.

DeSantis said: “We are on the eve of Thanksgiving, and California still hasn’t finished counting votes. Post-election day ballot “dumps” continue to net Democrat votes over two GOP incumbents. This may reduce the Republican majority in the US House to a razor-thin 220-215. What a farce.”

