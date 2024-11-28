California Is Still Counting Ballots & Democrats Win This Way

As California continues to count ballots that people like Nancy Pelosi’s daughter are curing, the votes lean heavily Democrat. Two Republican incumbents, Duarte and Steel, fell behind the Democrat candidates as the curing continued.

It was announced today that Michelle Steele lost to Democrat Derek Tran.

Adam Gray is now pulling ahead of Republican John Duarte as the curing of ballots goes to Democrats.

Governor DeSantis today called out the state of California for having some areas that are still counting votes and said this continued counting is only benefiting Democrats.

DeSantis said: “We are on the eve of Thanksgiving, and California still hasn’t finished counting votes. Post-election day ballot “dumps” continue to net Democrat votes over two GOP incumbents. This may reduce the Republican majority in the US House to a razor-thin 220-215. What a farce.”

CAN YOU SAY STEAL? AS IN, “STEAL AN ELECTION?”

NANCY PELOSI’S DAUGHTER “CURES BALLOTS” IN CA. Two House seats in Congress are about to FLIP BLUE thanks to Nancy Pelosi’s daughter who has been on the ground “curing ballots” with a “volunteer army” in California. The election was… pic.twitter.com/Php5NnjBJR — Candace (@roycan79) November 24, 2024

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email