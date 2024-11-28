DJT Appoints a Special Envoy to Negotiate Ukraine Peace

Donald Trump has nominated General Keith Kellogg to negotiate peace between Ukraine and Russia.

“I am very pleased to nominate General Keith Kellogg to serve as Assistant to the President and Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia. Keith has led a distinguished Military and Business career, including serving in highly sensitive National Security roles in my first Administration. He was with me right from the beginning! Together, we will secure PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, and Make America, and the World, SAFE AGAIN!”

He is sending General Kellogg to negotiate peace, which would normally be the Secretary of State’s position. Marco Rubio won’t be doing it, which is unusual.

We need that war to end. All it has succeeded in doing is killing young men and ceding land to Russia.

