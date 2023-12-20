California Lt. Gov. Demands SOS Explore Ways to Remove DJT from the Ballot

The radical Democrats are at it again. They will destroy our Constitutional Republic, or, as they call it, our democracy, to keep Donald Trump from office.

Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis called on the Secretary of State of California to explore ways to remove Donald Trump from the 2024 state ballot.

This is an actual insurrection.

Democrats are telling Republicans that they may not have a candidate of their own choosing. What’s next? Canceling elections?

BREAKING: California Lt. Governor Eleni Kounalakis calls on the Secretary Of State to begin exploring ways to remove Trump from the 2024 state ballot. pic.twitter.com/xxLOghGotz — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 20, 2023

It doesn’t stop there. Maine is also looking into removing the former President.

Stephen Miller wrote, “The effects of ballot removal are not only the complete disenfranchisement of the American electorate in the presidential race but also, resulting from that, profound debilitation for all down-ballot races as well.”

Did you know that Democrats removed Abraham Lincoln from the ballot in ten states in 1860?

Did you also know that to be in the Klu Klux Klan, you had to swear allegiance to the Democrat Party?

The old Democrat Party is back.

