Clown Time! Joe Biden Publicly Declares Donald Trump an Insurrectionist

We don’t need no stinking Constitution, judge, jury, none of that when we have Joe Biden to declare people innocent or guilty, without question. Joe Biden says his biggest political opponent is guilty of insurrection without a doubt when even partisan Jack Smith didn’t charge anyone with insurrection. There was no insurrection. There was a protest that turned into a riot, and Donald Trump’s speech was a typical stump speech.

Joe Biden just declared him guilty, as any dictator would.

These clowns in the White House will keep pushing until they actually have an insurrection. The only insurrectionists I see are the Democrats who refuse to abide by the Constitution and have no regard for law and orcer.

BREAKING – SHOCKING: President Biden says Trump is an insurrectionist. A Reporter asked him, “Is Trump an insurrectionist, sir?” Biden responded, “It’s self-evident. You saw it all. Now whether the 14th Amendment applies, I’ll let the court make that decision. But he… pic.twitter.com/Giv62pCJuu — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) December 20, 2023

Related