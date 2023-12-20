Clown Time! Joe Biden Publicly Declares Donald Trump an Insurrectionist

By
M Dowling
-
5
33

We don’t need no stinking Constitution, judge, jury, none of that when we have Joe Biden to declare people innocent or guilty, without question. Joe Biden says his biggest political opponent is guilty of insurrection without a doubt when even partisan Jack Smith didn’t charge anyone with insurrection. There was no insurrection. There was a protest that turned into a riot, and Donald Trump’s speech was a typical stump speech.

Joe Biden just declared him guilty, as any dictator would.

These clowns in the White House will keep pushing until they actually have an insurrection. The only insurrectionists I see are the Democrats who refuse to abide by the Constitution and have no regard for law and orcer.


5 Comments
lalasayswhat
Guest
lalasayswhat
14 minutes ago

If we weren’t a clown country, Biden would have been arrested for corruption by now. As it stands, he is only a cheating election away from a second term.

Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
1 minute ago
Reply to  lalasayswhat

He wont make it to the election without being found guilty of one or more of the many crimes he’s commuted, in and out of office.

Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
32 minutes ago

:”The only insurrectionists I see are the Democrats who refuse to abide by the Constitution and have no regard for law and order.”
…and their ilk like rioting BLM and Antifa

Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
1 hour ago

Is this a guy that you would really want to take advice from?. He keeps going for broke, and he finds it everytime!. He’s at the end of his rope,

Anonymous
Guest
Anonymous
23 minutes ago
Reply to  Anonymous

Looks like biden is using james carville’s political strategy. LIE!.

Trump is guilty of russian collusion. We have to make the people believe this at all costs. It is our only hope in defeating trump. That’s what carville once said his strategy was.

