California Might Ban Skittles, Pez, Campbell’s Soups

California lawmakers are considering a law to ban the sale of candies like Pez, Skittles, and Sour Patch Kids. Foods like Campbell’s soups would also be banned over additives linked to cancer and organ damage.

Isn’t it up to parents to control how much Skittles children can eat? Do we need a nanny government? However, some say this is a good thing.

The European Union banned some of these foods. Democratic Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel doesn’t think the people should decide what to eat.

These candies are beloved.

“A first-of-its-kind measure, Assembly Bill (AB) 418 would prohibit the manufacture, sale, or distribution of any food product in California containing Red Dye No. 3, Titanium Dioxide, Potassium Bromate, Brominated Vegetable Oil, or Propyl Paraben,” reads a press release put out by Assemblymember Gabriel’s office.

“Californians shouldn’t have to worry that the food they buy in their neighborhood grocery store might be full of dangerous additives or toxic chemicals,” Gabriel said melodramatically in a statement. “This bill will correct for a concerning lack of federal oversight and help protect our kids, public health, and the safety of our food supply.”

It’s hard to believe these studies. Just look at the warnings the government makes companies put on drugs. They’re so extreme.

WHAT ARE THEY GOING TO DO ABOUT THE THOUSANDS OF PRODUCTS WITH RED DYE NO. 3?

Skittles and Pez are only the beginning. There are thousands of foods that could end up on the list.

According to the Environmental Working Group (EWG), nearly 3000 food products contain Red Dye No 3, including dozens of popular candies, popsicles, ice cream, and processed meat products. Products that contain brominated vegetable oil primarily include soft drinks — while potassium bromate is found in around 180 bread products and baked goods.

In addition, the EWG indicates that several baked goods and tortilla chip products contain propylparaben, and some condensed soups and cheese products have titanium dioxide listed in their ingredients.

Tortilla chips? I’d like to see them ban that.

Do you think this is a good idea?

If the bill passes, it will go into effect in January 2025.

