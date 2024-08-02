California Might Take Over Oil Refineries

California regulators have proposed various government intrusions into the petroleum industry. They claim it is to combat future energy price surges—at least, that is what the California Energy Commission (CEC) claims. They could control the price of oil and gas if they own refineries. They could make it too expensive, forcing people to accept the electrification of everything.

The CEC expects some of the nine oil refineries to shutter due to falling demand. That means the remaining refineries will have increased pricing power, which will raise the possibility of a surge in gas prices.

That is according to a study the government commissioned.

Every plan they have to deal with this alleged problem is bad. Their plans include increasing regulations of private refineries, establishing state-owned refineries, and increasing imports.

Any petroleum they would import would be a lot dirtier than US oil.

They would own refineries by forcing private companies to sell them to the state. The plan is to phase out oil and gas eventually.

Isn’t this what every communist dictator has done – taking over the energy sector?

They plan to have more trains to nowhere since they have been so successful so far.

AAA reported that the national average price of a gallon of #gas has climbed to $3.92 on Monday, however, in California it is up to $7! Biden has done nothing to stop this madness- in fact, his and Katie Porter’s out of control gov. spending is causing Americans to suffer more. pic.twitter.com/wnnuF6O7fI — Scott Baugh (@ScottBaughCA47) October 11, 2022