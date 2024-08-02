UK Prime Minister Plans to Arrest People for Pre-Crimes

The insanity we saw in the US over J6 while the George Floyd riots were ignored is being repeated in the UK under Sir Keir Starmer. This is what happens when citizens elect fools.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is very angry about the white middle-class people rioting after three little girls were murdered in a yoga and dance club. Two teachers and several other children were wounded.

Starmer called the upset white people “thugs.” he has not said that about the rioting immigrants. He plans to expand facial recognition and employ it to stop people before they even board a train.

Keir Starmer just made an address where he labels everyone upset about the murder of 3 little girls by Axel Muganwa Rudakubana as “thugs” and gives police more powers to prevent protests, even ushering in facial recognition to do so! pic.twitter.com/buXMxDPBfm — Tommy Robinson (@TRobinsonNewEra) August 1, 2024

Starmer called the revolt “an assault on the rule of law.” His answer is to arrest people for pre-crimes. George Orwell predicted this – thought crimes.

The UK already has so-called hate crime laws and laws against anything that causes incitement, harassment, or alarm (Public Order Act).

The media has been pressing Starmer to put pressure on these alleged far-right groups.

These people are not far-right. They are ordinary working people who have had enough. The immigrants riot regularly, and nothing happens to them.

We can’t live in a West like this with totalitarians controlling the people.

Keir Starmer wants to silence & arrest these people, & throw them in jail. He must be stopped.. pic.twitter.com/nXkuBptNr7 — Rob Boyd, Esq (@AvonandsomerRob) August 2, 2024