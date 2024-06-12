California Reparations Committee Wants About $800 Billion

A reparations committee of black people wants reparations that would top $800 billion. The preliminary estimate is to compensate black residents for generations of over-policing, disproportionate incarceration, and housing discrimination.

According to NBC News, the preliminary estimate is more than 2.5 times California’s $300 billion annual budget and does not include a recommended $1 million per older Black resident for health disparities that have shortened their average life span. Nor does the figure count compensating people for property unjustly taken by the government or devaluing Black businesses, two other harms the task force says the state perpetuated.

They likely won’t receive cash payments soon. Perhaps economists will come up with new figures.

“We’ve got to go in with an open mind and come up with some creative ways to deal with this,” said Assemblymember Reggie Jones-Sawyer, one of two lawmakers on the task force responsible for mustering support from state legislators and Gov. Gavin Newsom before any reparations could become a reality.

Financial redress is just one part of the package being considered. Other proposals include paying incarcerated inmates market value for their labor, establishing free wellness centers and planting more trees in Black communities, banning cash bail and adopting a K-12 Black studies curriculum, reports NBC News.

How do you even begin to assess unfair incarceration? Who is committing the crimes and did they deserve imprisonment? Individuals can always sue and they do. And health disparities. There are too many variables.

It’s ridiculous to discuss any payments over dead people who were harmed by people who are also dead. However, if anyone should give, it’s the KKK Democrats.

California wasn’t even a slave state.

One way we could help people who need help is to stop pouring needy and criminal foreigners from around the world into the country.

State Assemblywoman Kate Sanchez:

“Economist consultants from the task force reported the total amount could be as much as 800 billion – 800 billion. That’s 2 1/2 times the size of our entire state budget to pay for that,” Sanchez said.

“You’d need a major tax hike unlike anything this state has ever seen before. I recognize and acknowledge the painful part of our history. The pains of our past should not be paid by the people of today.

“The majority of our state is Latino and Asian, making up 55% of our population. <ost of them, like me, are first, second, or third-generation immigrants who had nothing to do with slavery, discrimination, or Jim Crow laws, nothing.

“It is fundamentally unfair to force these people to pay for this, and because of that, I will be opposing today.”

BREAKING: A committee in the California State Legislature has approved a bill to distribute up to $800 BILLION for slavery reparations. “That’s two and a half times the size of our state budget.” A state that never had slaves will be paying people that were never slaves State… pic.twitter.com/wkPv0SoD69 — George (@BehizyTweets) June 11, 2024

