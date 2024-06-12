Democrats Warring Against SCOTUS Demand a Bill of Conduct

Senate Republicans blocked a Democratic-sponsored bill on Wednesday. It would require Supreme Court justices to adopt a binding code of conduct.

“The highest court in the land cannot and should not have the lowest ethical standards,” said Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., in a floor speech before the motion.

The Supreme Court is a separate and equal branch of government. Democrats want to control them and have been at war with them over rulings they disagree with.

As he promised to do one day earlier, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., led a group of GOP senators in blocking the Democratic request.

Graham called the bill an “unconstitutional overreach” that would “undermine the court’s ability to operate effectively.” He was joined by Sens. John Kennedy, R-La., Mike Lee, R-Utah, and others in objecting to passage of the measure.

“I do not think this bill is about ethics. This bill is about abortion,” Kennedy said on the floor Wednesday, accusing Democrats of pushing it because they’re angry the court overruled Roe v. Wade.

THE BINDING CODE OF CONDUCT

The bill would require the high court’s justices to adopt a binding code of conduct. Democrats want to create a mechanism to investigate alleged violations of that code and other laws. The goal requires justices to explain decisions and recuse themselves from cases. Democrats also want to improve disclosure rules when a justice is connected to a party or amicus in a case.

“The Supreme Court has squandered its almost mystical authority, its unique power in the federal government,” Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said in a floor speech.

Dick Durbin is involved, as usual.

If Democrats don’t get their way, they destroy whatever kept them from getting their way. How will the Supreme Court continue as a separate branch of government with partisan Democrats constantly attacking them and activist Justices demanding rulings based on the feelings of the day?

Democrats want to make the Supreme Court a politicized arm of the Democrat Party. Democrats are a threat to democracy.

