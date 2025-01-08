California Voted for Water Storage and Newsom Did Nothing

In 2014, Californians overwhelmingly voted to spend $7.5 billion on water storage and reservoirs. Gavin Newsom has not done any of that. Now, there is no water in some fire hydrants as homes and businesses burn down.

It’s not a surprise. Newsom doesn’t act in response to voters.

The biggest cheerleader for Proposition One was California Governor Jerry Brown. Rather than campaigning for re-election, he spent his time and money advocating for the bond’s passage.

“Proposition One is going to help us make some key investments to strengthen our water reliability and to make sure those people in the Central Valley who have to use buckets to take a shower can get water out of their tap,” says Brown.

Opponents of Proposition One weren’t surprised the measure passed. Barbara Barrigan-Parilla with Restore the Delta says they were far outspent.

Maybe the people wanted more water resources?

The National Guard

Where was the National Guard? They were finally called up this afternoon.

In fact, I do have a clue about how long it takes to activate a national guard unit. It took me three hours and 53 minutes to go from mobilization order to a fully equipped unit, moving on the road to a fire. Keep in mind, these were civilians, called active duty who had to get… https://t.co/5fY9wLfdHS — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 8, 2025

Yes.

A Troop, 1/18 CAV was moving as a unit to standard in 3:53 as lead element of TF 1/18 on 28 Oct 07. The rest of the reinforced battalion task force of 1300 was on the road within two hours after that. I know because I commanded it.

I have led active duty and Guard, and Guard… — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 8, 2025

I think the only thing we didn’t go out for was a plague of frogs.

By the way, I was referring to the 1/18 CAV. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 8, 2025

The following claim didn’t age well. His commitment is very questionable.

April, 2021. Gavin Newsom explains that wildfire preparedness will be better now that Biden is in office instead of Trump. pic.twitter.com/jTnSgagQsF — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 8, 2025

The left is already blaming this on climate change. Climate change isn’t responsible for the incompetence of the one-party government of LA, California.

Please stay safe during this episode of climate change. Remember, as in the 1980’s, we are just 8 or 9 years away from climate catastrophe. pic.twitter.com/xmZjqeWFB3 — MAZE (@mazemoore) January 7, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email