California Voted for Water Storage and Newsom Did Nothing

By
M Dowling
-
1
76

In 2014, Californians overwhelmingly voted to spend $7.5 billion on water storage and reservoirs. Gavin Newsom has not done any of that. Now, there is no water in some fire hydrants as homes and businesses burn down.

It’s not a surprise. Newsom doesn’t act in response to voters.

The biggest cheerleader for Proposition One was California Governor Jerry Brown. Rather than campaigning for re-election, he spent his time and money advocating for the bond’s passage.

“Proposition One is going to help us make some key investments to strengthen our water reliability and to make sure those people in the Central Valley who have to use buckets to take a shower can get water out of their tap,” says Brown.

Opponents of Proposition One weren’t surprised the measure passed. Barbara Barrigan-Parilla with Restore the Delta says they were far outspent.

Maybe the people wanted more water resources?

The National Guard

Where was the National Guard? They were finally called up this afternoon.

The following claim didn’t age well. His commitment is very questionable.

The left is already blaming this on climate change. Climate change isn’t responsible for the incompetence of the one-party government of LA, California.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz