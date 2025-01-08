Biden Might Pardon Anthony Fauci and Liz Cheney

Biden confirmed he is currently considering issuing preemptive pardons to several high-profile figures, including Dr. Anthony Fauci and Liz Cheney.

That means he will do it.

This comes as part of Biden’s strategy to potentially shield individuals from legal actions by the incoming Trump administration.

The interview, conducted over the weekend in the Oval Office by USA Today’s Washington Bureau chief Susan Page, was released Wednesday morning. Biden told Page during the discussion that he was still unsure whether to offer pre-emptive pardons to potential Trump targets, including Cheney, Fauci, and others.

Biden added during the interview that when he met with Trump following his November election victory, he urged the president-elect not to “try to settle scores.”

It’s not settling scores if they committed crimes. Meanwhile, his allies are sentencing Trump for a non-crime and releasing a one-sided document to damage his presidency.

Hans Mahncke wrote on X:

A pardon for Fauci would represent the best outcome for truth, although it may not serve justice.

Unlike many of the Russiagate crimes, Fauci’s actions—such as orchestrating the cover-up of Covid’s lab origin—have not lapsed under the statute of limitations, meaning he could face charges.

But then, you’d have a massive tug-of-war between brainwashed legacy media viewers and those who know the truth. Even if he were to be jailed, which seems highly unlikely given his age and perceived status, history would likely view it all as politics rather than focusing on the actual crimes.

However, if Fauci were pardoned, it could pave the way for a comprehensive and candid inquiry not only into his numerous lies and deceptions but also into the circumstances surrounding how he seeded the pandemic by outsourcing banned experiments to China.

As for Cheney, they can still expose her as culpable.

Neither of these two can ever be pardoned no matter what Joe Biden does.

