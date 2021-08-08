Californians can now print their own ballots

















California’s far-left Secretary of State, Dr. Shirley N. Weber, CA will allow residents to print their own ballots at home and mail them to the Secretary of State via the new “Remote Accessible Vote-By-Mail (RAVBM).

Allegedly, every signature is verified. There won’t be any audits of those ballots.

The mail-from-home-print-your-own-ballot takes effect on August 16, prior to Newsom’s recall election. Newsom is now underwater but they will do anything they can to keep him in office.

Sounds fishy and loosey-goosey to us. In any case, they want to make sure their lazy voters get a vote in for the inept Governor Newsom.

