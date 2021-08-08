Dem clown show starring Dr. Fraud: No motorcycle rallies for the peasants

















According to NBC News, more than 18 percent of migrant families and 20 percent of unaccompanied minors who recently crossed the U.S. border tested positive for Covid on leaving Border Patrol custody over the past two to three weeks, according to a document prepared this week for a Thursday briefing with Joe Biden, the dementia president.

It’s probably worse than that.

Unsurprisingly, the internal documents blame the delta variant seemingly without having tests to back it up. They also blame crowded conditions which are partly to blame no doubt. They pack them into stash houses and overcrowded detention centers.

Meanwhile, back at the waterfront mansion, Barack Obama is entering the third day of his super spreader birthday party, but that’s obviously no problem for the Marxists in power. Only peasants have to mask up and get vaccinated.

As Dr. Fauxci criticizes the Sturgis Motorcycle rally during an interview today with Chuck Todd, he strangely forgot to mention the Obama bash. He never mentions the border either. When he was asked once, he basically said it was out of his purview. This is a man who butts into everyone’s purview.

The mainstream media is as silent about the maskless, no-vaccine-mandate Bama-Bacchanalian feast, as Dr. Fraud.

No comment from St. Fauci on Obama’s soirée last night with a few hundred of his closest friends – or how about Lollapalooza last week in Chicago 🤔 Or, I guess it’s SELECTIVE festivities, because the virus knows, and only attacks those who fit the Dems’ narrative 🙄 https://t.co/AcmoAvQs7T — Sarah Johnson (@SarahJohnsonPR) August 8, 2021

