Cali’s building luxury condos for homeless at $700k per unit

Los Angeles is providing shelter for the homeless in condos that cost $600,000 – $700,000. It’s at taxpayer expense and obviously unaffordable but they continue on and want more of these built. In addition, the taxpayers will have to subsidize the families once they are ensconced in their new digs. That will cost another $400 to $500 and there are other expenses.

There was a 16% increase in homelessness in California last year which should be no surprise. It’s an open border, sanctuary state and people are flooding in from around the world and the other states.

LA HOMELESS GET POSH DIGS

The first building is called the 88th and Vermont project and it cost $34 million. The units cost $549,500 per unit, it reflects the upward trend in the cost of housing. The most expensive HHH projects have run more than $600,000 per unit.

In 2015, such projects cost about $420,000 per unit, according to a Times analysis of state housing data.

The funds come from a $1.2 billion bond.

UP TO $700,000 PER UNIT FOR THE HOMELESS

A few homeless and low-income senior citizens will receive keys to one of 72 new apartments, complete with a fitness center, in the heart of trendy Koreatown, built at a projected cost of $690,692 for each unit, according to the city controller’s office. Two additional projects in the pre-approval phase are expected to top $700,000 per unit in total costs.

“This kind of cost is utterly unacceptable,” Controller Ron Galperin said. “I believe we need a fundamental course correction.”

A handful will get these expensive condos they can’t afford and the homeless will keep coming. They have well over a hundred thousand homeless, why are they wasting money when they could just build shelters and make sure they go into them?

They were supposed to build 10,000 units, but now it’s estimated to be 7,000 units. It’s doubtful it will even be 7,000.

Socialist Cali is run by incompetent fools.

SAN FRAN MESS

In case you doubt it, look at a couple of clips from Tucker’s investigation of San Fran. The same thing is going on there. The left will ruin every neighborhood in the country. Don’t forget that Barack Obama ordered the entire country mapped by race and who knows what for their social engineering project of the future. They’re fascists at heart.

Watch: