Brits react badly to the news of Harry & Meghan splitting

By
M. Dowling
-
0

Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, have announced that they have split from the Royal family. It was much to the surprise of the Queen and the rest of the family. The Queen told them not to go public.

The couple want to spend half their time in North America and half in England and become financially independent.

His wife is high maintenance from all reports.

On Wednesday, they said they would be stepping down as “senior members” of the royal family.

On SussexRoyal.com, Harry and Meghan explain that their decision will allow them to “earn a professional income,” which is a huge side-step from the current plan in place that prohibits exactly that.

They will lose the funding from the Sovereign Grant which is 5% of their income but Duke Harry has 95% of his income from the Duchy of Cornwall.

“Why is Meghan abandoning her duchess duties? Because she wants to be a globe-trotting Queen of Woke. She’s going to use her royal title and lavishly-funded lifestyle to promote PC claptrap across the world. It will be insufferable,” says Brendan O’Neill.

All four royal households have been called to an emergency meeting to figure out a role for the couple.

Brits want the funding to stop:

Brits want them stripped of their titles:

Harry and Meghan were told by the Queen not to go public with their announcement:

Their wax statues were removed from Madame Tussaud’s:

Allegedly, they have been fighting with William and Kate and everyone in the family is angry with them.

Katie Hopkins best expresses the feelings of the disapproving:

