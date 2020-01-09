Brits react badly to the news of Harry & Meghan splitting

Prince Harry and his wife, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, have announced that they have split from the Royal family. It was much to the surprise of the Queen and the rest of the family. The Queen told them not to go public.

The couple want to spend half their time in North America and half in England and become financially independent.

His wife is high maintenance from all reports.

On Wednesday, they said they would be stepping down as “senior members” of the royal family.

On SussexRoyal.com, Harry and Meghan explain that their decision will allow them to “earn a professional income,” which is a huge side-step from the current plan in place that prohibits exactly that.

They will lose the funding from the Sovereign Grant which is 5% of their income but Duke Harry has 95% of his income from the Duchy of Cornwall.

“Why is Meghan abandoning her duchess duties? Because she wants to be a globe-trotting Queen of Woke. She’s going to use her royal title and lavishly-funded lifestyle to promote PC claptrap across the world. It will be insufferable,” says Brendan O’Neill.

All four royal households have been called to an emergency meeting to figure out a role for the couple.

Brits want the funding to stop:

SNAP POLL: 63% of Brits say that Harry & Meghan should not continue to receive an income from the Duchy of Cornwall – their main source of income – following their decision to step down as senior royals https://t.co/Vmudup23Wk pic.twitter.com/Yz9ZWWo9Zg — YouGov (@YouGov) January 9, 2020

Brits want them stripped of their titles:

*NEW: The Queen must FIRE Their Royal Hustlers: Deluded Meghan and Harry should be stripped of their titles before this pair of grasping, selfish, scheming Kardashian-wannabes bring down the Monarchy.

My new column: https://t.co/TrLTlcsQ1n pic.twitter.com/fGG537Ay6H — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 9, 2020

Harry and Meghan were told by the Queen not to go public with their announcement:

Royal staff have been told to work together at pace with governments and the Sussex household as they step back from roles. It has emerged that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly ignored instructions from the Queen not to go public with their announcement. pic.twitter.com/Bw4gsHNS5l — Sky News (@SkyNews) January 9, 2020

Their wax statues were removed from Madame Tussaud’s:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s waxwork statues removed from Madame Tussauds’ royal family display after quit drama#HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/XWfh5Ra2UP — The Sun (@TheSun) January 9, 2020

Allegedly, they have been fighting with William and Kate and everyone in the family is angry with them.

Katie Hopkins best expresses the feelings of the disapproving:

Markle abandoned her own family. Now she has forced Harry to abandon his. Good riddance to her. Leave our Royal Family alone. pic.twitter.com/4NsXOjWl7M — Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) January 9, 2020