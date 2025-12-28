Calling Grooming Gangs What They Are Is Racist?

M Dowling
Calling grooming gangs what they are is racist to Muslims? No, I don’t think so. This is another tactic to silence the opposition and anyone who exposes the dark underbelly of the radical Islamist rape culture.

Fatima here thinks the problem that runs through some immigrant cultures should be kept secret. Some cultures have no respect for women and find rape acceptable. That is simply a fact.

Facts are now racist.

Facts are facts.

Saltherring
Saltherring
1 hour ago

Next Moslems will want to dispute the fact that their god, Allah, is actually Satan.

