Father Saves His Teen Daughter from a Predator

Giovanni Rosales Espinoza, 23, faces charges of aggravated kidnapping and indecency with a child. He is a child predator who kidnapped a teenager walking her dog on Christmas Day. The girl was saved by her father who traced her phone.

The father found the 15-year-old girl who was being held in a secluded, partially wooded area.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a home in Porter, outside of Houston, around 4:50 p.m. on Christmas Day in reference to the reported kidnapping of the juvenile.

“Upon arrival, deputies learned that the victim had taken her dog out for a walk, and when she did not return at her usual time, her parents became concerned. Using parental controls to locate the victim’s phone, her father traveled to a secluded, partially wooded area in Harris County, nearly 2 miles away,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

“The father located the victim and her dog inside a maroon-colored pickup truck with a partially nude 23-year-old male. The father helped his daughter escape from the truck and contacted law enforcement,” it added.

This dangerous pervert should never be free.