CalTech’s Alternate Requirements for Calculus, Physics, Chemistry

Caltech, one of the most prominent, high-performing, technological institutes is changing their admissions standards for students from schools that don’t offer calculus, physics, and chemistry.

CalTech only admits 3% of the applicants. It’s a small school of 2400 students. It’s been the place for math geniuses.

Students will be able to be admitted via several alternative paths. One is for the student to take Khan Academy‘s free, online classes and score 90% or higher on a certification test.

The admissions page explains that students who are confident about their knowledge of the material can bypass the course and take the certification test directly. Caltech will also accept, in lieu of a high school calculus, physics or chemistry course, a score of 5 on AP exams and a score of 6 or 7 on International Baccalaureate exams in those subjects.

Why aren’t these courses offered? Do they have too few children to take them? Is the need in the area of other courses, such as remediation? Or, are schools getting rid of much-needed advanced classes in the name of equity?

The crusade against merit & common sense marches on. In the name of equity, the California Institute of Technology, a top STEM college, has dropped calculus, chemistry and physics from its admission requirements. He’s very conscious of what is going on in the California educational system, and has called for merit, not equity. Will lowering standards really help disadvantaged students? pic.twitter.com/cNib5scYW2 — Wenyuan Wu, Ph.D. (@wu_wenyuan) September 2, 2023

Circumventing the Supreme Court Ruling

Dr. Wu probably suspects that if this doesn’t work, the standards will be lowered. He could be thinking that this is end-run around the Supreme Court ruling banning racial discrimination.

Dr. Wu is concerned that colleges ae looking for ways to violate the intent of the law.

While SCOTUS has ruled racial preferences in college admissions unconstitutional, California lawmakers want to legalize race-based affirmative action and further inject woke identity politics. My colleagues and I have been monitoring ACA7 since June. We believe 🇺🇸 will prevail! pic.twitter.com/BYodCX9CXV — Wenyuan Wu, Ph.D. (@wu_wenyuan) September 3, 2023

Instead of offering critical math classes, they are offering nonsensical Marxist indoctrination classes.

Everyone of these classes should be canceled and replaced by advanced classes.

🚨5 bills we oppose make progress in the state leg:

AB 789 waters down standards for financial aid

AB 1078 mandates DEI in K-12 curriculum

AB 447 creates inclusive programs for BIPOC disabled students

ACA 7 legalizes discrimination

AB 437 mandates equity for state government pic.twitter.com/Ggj3uOoztn — Wenyuan Wu, Ph.D. (@wu_wenyuan) September 2, 2023

