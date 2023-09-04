Dr. Fauci Knows Masks Don’t Work- Wear Them Anyway

Dr. Fauci’s back to telling people to wear masks based on his opinion. He claims the evidence at the population level isn’t strong, but doesn’t cite any evidence they work at all. He never does.

The masks caused a lot of harm, and he’s largely responsible for it.

CNN asks Fauci why the highest quality scientific evidence consistently shows that masks do not work? “The most rigorous and comprehensive analysis of scientific studies conducted on the efficacy of masks for reducing the spread of respiratory illnesses — including Covid-19 —… pic.twitter.com/GUdGak0AZh — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) September 3, 2023

THE COCHRANE REVIEW

The interviewer brought up the Cochrane definitive study of masks. The researchers reviewed all the literature and found masks did nothing. Fauci knows all about it, but still won’t tell the truth. He continues to lie. The man is a grifter.

The Cochrane review, led by Oxford epidemiologist Tom Jefferson, found no evidence that masks make any difference in reducing the spread of respiratory illness, including COVID-19.

The failure of masking in stopping germs is still hidden under the veil of media’s and politician’s lies. The value of masks has been debunked. Even surgical masks in hospitals are worthless and possibly harmful. They are only meant to keep particulate matter out of the wound.

The Cochrane Library updated its study on masks and handwashing. While handwashing has a slight effect keeping the flu and COVID infection away, masks have zero effect.

Eugyppius says it surprises no one except the “profoundly stupid, the deeply disturbed, or the ideologically committed.”

Fauci did a lot of damage pushing the masks, basically forcing mandates even though he claims they only recommend. They recommended knowing they’d become mandates.

The Ever-Changing Stories

Dr. Anthony Fauci constantly changed his story about vaccines, the lab leak, and herd immunity, but the mask flip flops were particularly blatant. At first, he said the masks were useless and COVID-19 would be like a seasonal flu.

On May 27, 2020, he said, “He wears a mask because it’s a symbol.”

“I want to protect myself and protect others, and also because I want to make it be a symbol for people to see that that’s the kind of thing you should be doing,” Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert and a member of the White House’s coronavirus task force, told CNN’s Jim Sciutto on “Newsroom.”

At one point, Fauci said he believes that while wearing a mask is not “100% effective,” it is a valuable safeguard and shows “respect for another person.”

He allegedly based his conclusions about masking up on the observations of a single person.

A judge ordered NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci to give a deposition.

In February, 2022, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt tweeted: Another tidbit from Fauci depo: In Feb ‘20 he emailed a friend advising her masks were ineffective. Confirmed again on Mar 31. On Apr 3 he’s adamant masks should be worn even though he couldn’t cite a single study to prove it. Mandates followed—Lives ruined COVID tyranny is born.

In July, 2021, Fauci said children over 3 must wear masks.

Fauci says 3-year-olds should be forced to wear masks: “No doubt about that” pic.twitter.com/rCWFCWPkjs — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 13, 2021

In an interview with 60 Minutes:

“Right now, in the United States, people should not be walking around with masks,” said Dr. Fauci “There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask.”

He continued, “When you’re in the middle of an outbreak, wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better and it might even block a droplet, but it’s not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is.”

Eugyppius is right.

