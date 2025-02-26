Canada Held Their Liberal Leadership Debate: One Wants Nuclear to Fight Trump

By
M Dowling
-
1
2

Last night, Canadians held their Liberal Leadership Debate. They are a strange group.

Chrystia Freeland, who might become Canada’s new leader, has some bizarre ideas. For example, in a wild overreaction, she said she would create an international nuclear-armed international alliance to fight President Trump.

She joined in a debate with three other Canadian liberals. All of them are focused on tricking or defeating Donald Trump. Most are moving to the center politically to win the election. They are catching conservatives in the polls.

The US wants zero tariffs and stronger border security, so naturally, the Canadian response is, “We need nukes.” Canada is in worse shape than the US.

Freeland wants to bomb us:

Carney is selling out Canadians:

Freeland wants speech banned, especially about immigration. She was obsessed with Trump’s ongoing joke about making Canada the 51st state, so she wanted to be ready to blow us up.


Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter

PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz