Canada Held Their Liberal Leadership Debate: One Wants Nuclear to Fight Trump

Last night, Canadians held their Liberal Leadership Debate. They are a strange group.

Chrystia Freeland, who might become Canada’s new leader, has some bizarre ideas. For example, in a wild overreaction, she said she would create an international nuclear-armed international alliance to fight President Trump.

She joined in a debate with three other Canadian liberals. All of them are focused on tricking or defeating Donald Trump. Most are moving to the center politically to win the election. They are catching conservatives in the polls.

The US wants zero tariffs and stronger border security, so naturally, the Canadian response is, “We need nukes.” Canada is in worse shape than the US.

Freeland wants to bomb us:

Has Chrystia Freeland lost her f’ing mind?!? “The US is turning predator, and so what Canada needs to do is work closely with our democratic allies, our military allies.

I would start with our Nordic partners, specifically Denmark who is also being threatened, and our NATO… pic.twitter.com/D02tGiiYLX — Kirk Lubimov (@KirkLubimov) February 26, 2025

Carney is selling out Canadians:

Cover Up Carney spent five years advising Trudeau as the Liberals broke the economy—then tried to cover his tracks. Him and Trudeau wrecked Canada’s economy so badly, he had to move his company to the US while lying to Canadians to save his own skin. He is just another lying… pic.twitter.com/2plBtRpjMD — Jasraj Singh Hallan (@jasrajshallan) February 26, 2025

Freeland wants speech banned, especially about immigration. She was obsessed with Trump’s ongoing joke about making Canada the 51st state, so she wanted to be ready to blow us up.

U.S. VP @JDVance criticized his European NATO allies for violating freedom of speech, especially when it comes to mass immigration. In tonight’s debate for the Liberal Party leadership contest in Canada, @cafreeland says Trump-like “comments about immigrants” must be banned. https://t.co/c1j89waRtA — Ezra Levant (@ezralevant) February 25, 2025

