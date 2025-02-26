HUD Employee(s) Showed a Vulgar AI Deepfake of Trump

A deepfake AI-generated video of Trump sucking Elon Musk’s feet, with the caption “Long live the real king,” played in a US HUD office, mocking their relationship.

Videos of the hacked screens were posted on Monday morning to social media. It is not known who was behind the hack. This comes after the Trump administration proposed cutting half of federal workers at the nation’s housing agency.

The left loves it. It’s a disgusting clip.

Daily Mail Report:

An individual believed to be behind an extremely strange government TV hack that went viral on Monday has been found and will likely be fired.

The TVs at the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) started suddenly streaming a video of Donald Trump kissing Elon Musk’s feet.

‘Yesterday an individual was escorted off the property,’ a spokesperson for HUD confirmed to DailyMail.com.

“Legal ramifications are being explored,” the spokesperson said. “Additionally, termination or suspension of certain services are being explored as it relates to the department.”

They don’t know how it showed up on TV screens, but a HUD spokesperson said it was “another waste of taxpayer dollars and resources.”

They are now showing a clip of President Trump’s successes.

President Trump ordered serious cuts to government agencies, bringing out the worst people.

BREAKING: Trump orders massive federal downsizing—agencies must submit reorganization plans by March 13th to cut wasteful programs and unnecessary roles. Key sectors like law enforcement, border security, and defense are exempt. Full implementation expected by Sept 30, 2025. pic.twitter.com/hUYC9dSwAy — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) February 26, 2025

