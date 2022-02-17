Canada: Pro-Trump’s a Factor in Account Seizures! Police Pouring In

Yesterday, seen on livestream, a person walked up to a trucker and handed him an envelope with $8,000 in cash. It was from an anonymous donor. The truckers have a lot of supporters, but their personal accounts are being seized under the Emergencies Act, a wartime act.

GiveSendGo is over $9.5 Million.

The Justice Minister of Canada said that any pro-Trump freedom convoy truckers is a consideration in the seizure of bank accounts.

In response to a reporter’s question, he said, “Well, I think if you are member of, you know, a pro-Trump movement that’s donating who’s donating hundreds of thousands of dollars and millions of dollars to this thing, then you ought to be worried.”

SHOCK: Trudeau’s justice minister says that being “pro-Trump” is a factor that will decide if your bank account is seized under their Emergency Orders. https://t.co/Ez5GPgvup1 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) February 17, 2022

LIVESTREAM

The government is building more fences and more and more police are pouring into the Parliament area, some are undercover.

This is as of 9:15 am:

A Rebel News reporter in Ottawa, Alexa Lavoie, is going around live-streaming with her phone and things were calm as of 8 am.

LIVE IN OTTAWA Current situation in Ottawa, the newest development @OttawaPolice and @JustinTrudeau https://t.co/DfP9vxrcZc — Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 17, 2022

