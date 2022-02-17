Canada: Pro-Trump’s a Factor in Account Seizures! Police Pouring In

Yesterday, seen on livestream, a person walked up to a trucker and handed him an envelope with $8,000 in cash. It was from an anonymous donor. The truckers have a lot of supporters, but their personal accounts are being seized under the Emergencies Act, a wartime act.
GiveSendGo is over $9.5 Million.
The Justice Minister of Canada said that any pro-Trump freedom convoy truckers is a consideration in the seizure of bank accounts.
In response to a reporter’s question, he said, “Well, I think if you are member of, you know, a pro-Trump movement that’s donating who’s donating hundreds of thousands of dollars and millions of dollars to this thing, then you ought to be worried.”
SHOCK: Trudeau's justice minister says that being "pro-Trump" is a factor that will decide if your bank account is seized under their Emergency Orders.
LIVESTREAM
The government is building more fences and more and more police are pouring into the Parliament area, some are undercover.
More Fences?
More Fences?

And More Police Officers too!
This is as of 9:15 am:
A Rebel News reporter in Ottawa, Alexa Lavoie, is going around live-streaming with her phone and things were calm as of 8 am.
LIVE IN OTTAWA
Current situation in Ottawa, the newest development
@OttawaPolice and @JustinTrudeau
