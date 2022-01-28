Canadian Freedom Truckers Are an Hour Away from Ottawa

By
M Dowling
-
0

The convoy of freedom truckers now stretches from Manitoba to Ottawa. Trudeau won’t speak with them or meet them. He quarantined himself.

As Justin Trudeau slinks around in quarantine over his convenient exposure to COV, his fellow countrymen are in a full-out rebellion over oppressive and arbitrary vax mandates. What Trudeau referred to as a “small, fringe” group of radical right-wingers includes left-wingers, vaccinated Canadians, farmers, country folk, city dwellers, even nuns, and many others.

The truckers are an hour away from their destination — the Canadian capital, Ottawa.

They know everyone who is coming up to the border before they get to the border thanks to government tracking. Alarming tracking!

MASS NON-COMPLIANCE IS THE ONLY WAY!

ARE THESE TRUDEAU’S IDEA OF FRINGE PEOPLE?


