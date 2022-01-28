Canadian Freedom Truckers Are an Hour Away from Ottawa

The convoy of freedom truckers now stretches from Manitoba to Ottawa. Trudeau won’t speak with them or meet them. He quarantined himself.

As Justin Trudeau slinks around in quarantine over his convenient exposure to COV, his fellow countrymen are in a full-out rebellion over oppressive and arbitrary vax mandates. What Trudeau referred to as a “small, fringe” group of radical right-wingers includes left-wingers, vaccinated Canadians, farmers, country folk, city dwellers, even nuns, and many others.

The truckers are an hour away from their destination — the Canadian capital, Ottawa.

Sault Ste. Marie, ON. Gives an exceptional welcome to the #TruckersForFreedom2022 convoy. Tomorrow early morning the nationwide convoy is scheduled to continue to Arnprior, an hour away town from Ottawa. Visit https://t.co/Apz9xNQUhJ for more 🎥 @Selenecxliv pic.twitter.com/EL6UNoWago — Mocha Bezirgan (@BezirganMocha) January 28, 2022

A grassroots movement led by truckers—the working-class backbone of society—is leading the charge to reclaim freedom for all Canadians. Amazing!#TruckerConvoy2022#TruckersForFreedom2022 pic.twitter.com/hQT6TKhf2G — Election Wizard 🇺🇸 (@ElectionWiz) January 28, 2022

Trudeau may have to redefine what a “small fringe minority” is…

It’s stretching from Manitoba to Ontario!

#TruckersForFreedom2022 pic.twitter.com/n90afOqUOU — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) January 27, 2022

Police blocked truckers from getting off in #Fredericton. Truckers came to a stop, horns blared, people lining the bridge chanted “Let them through!” – and they were let through. #TruckersForFreedom2022 @ezralevant @randyhillier @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/2NeoACyels — Esther Wrightman (@estherwrightman) January 27, 2022

They know everyone who is coming up to the border before they get to the border thanks to government tracking. Alarming tracking!

Holy this is exactly why the #TruckersForFreedom2022 are doing what they are doing. https://t.co/V4plz3ThWd — Theo Fleury (@TheoFleury14) January 28, 2022

MASS NON-COMPLIANCE IS THE ONLY WAY!

🇨🇦 A message to the public from Canadian truckers. ‘Take back ownership of your business’ #TruckersForFreedom2022 pic.twitter.com/cUtuQcFWF3 — Based UK 🇬🇧 (@Based__UK) January 28, 2022

ARE THESE TRUDEAU’S IDEA OF FRINGE PEOPLE?

Today was a good day.

We will get our Freedom back. #TruckersForFreedom2022

Face of a Proud Canadian 🇨🇦👇🏻❤️: pic.twitter.com/jHL8hGwmZD — Proud Canadian Liz (@liz_churchill_) January 27, 2022

