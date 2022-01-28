Terrible Idea of the Month: Getting 5-6 Vax Jabs for Gift Cards

Who couldn’t have predicted this? Disadvantaged people, lured by the free gift cards to get vaccinated, are getting over-vaccinated. Offer free gifts and they will come at the risk of their own health.

Source-recorded video shows employees of New York contracted with a medical provider, DocGoAmbulnz, discussing how people are often successful overcoming safeguards that exist to prevent people from getting excessive COVID-19 vaccinations in exchange for the incentive of receiving a $100 gift card: People are “flipping the names and the date-of-birth.”

Project Veritas investigated the practices of DocGo/Ambulnz screeners in the field and obtained undercover footage of employees appearing to give advice on how to circumvent rules to obtain gift cards in exchange for excessive vaccinations.

A registered nurse even gave advice. She’s supposed to protect people.

In one instance, a registered nurse for DocGo says “Maybe just go and not say that you’ve been there before. Just give them a different name,” which appears to inform a potential patient on how they could avoid flagging medical systems when getting excessive vaccinations.

In another instance, an RN for DocGo/Ambulanz advises an undercover journalist for Project Veritas to “try something somewhere elsewhere it’s not the same company.”

In some cases, the gift cards don’t even have money in them.

In a shocking twist, DocGO/Ambulanz employees were also captured on undercover recordings talking about how gift cards they distribute have a zero balance. “It was in the system that the money was already removed. We’re giving out blank cards.”

