Canadian Physicians: Psychotropic Drugs for the Unvaxxed

A Canadian doctor told a reporter that a letter from the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario to doctors directs them to consider psychotropic medications and therapy for people who don’t get the Covid shots.

Dr. William Makis states that the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario is suggesting to Ontario doctors that “unvaccinated” people are mentally ill and in need of psychiatric medication. Makis: “That is a very dangerous slippery slope that we’re on.”

“So, this has come out recently,” Dr. Makis said at a “Let Freedom Reign Tour” event. “Out of the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario. The college sent out a letter or a memo to all the doctors in Ontario suggesting to them — now, so far, they’re not mandating it, they’re just suggesting it — that any of their unvaccinated patients that they should consider that they have a mental problem and that they should be put on psychiatric medication.”

“So far, it’s just a suggestion, but the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario should not be making these kinds of suggestions,” Makis added. “This is extremely unethical and this is a very, very slippery slope. If they’re suggesting that people who wish to have bodily autonomy and, and don’t want an experimental vaccine, that there may be something mentally wrong with them, that is a very, very dangerous slippery slope.”

Bombshell Video: Dr. William Makis states that the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario 🇨🇦 is suggesting to Ontario doctors that “unvaccinated” people are mentally ill and in need of psychiatric medication. Makis: “That is a very dangerous slippery slope that we’re on.” pic.twitter.com/nWlC6Ei06X — Paul Mitchell (@PaulMitchell_AB) November 19, 2022

Their website seems to support the doctor’s claim.

It is also important that physicians work with their patients to manage anxieties related to the vaccine and not enable avoidance behaviour. For example, for extreme fear of needles (trypanophobia) or other cases of serious concern, responsible use of prescription medications and/or referral to psychotherapy may be available options. Overall, physicians have a responsibility to allow their patients to be properly informed about vaccines and not have those anxieties empowered by an exemption.

This is a scam to control the populace.

