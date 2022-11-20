Ukraine Won’t Negotiate & Austin Shares Fear Porn

Ukraine says negotiating with Russia would be “capitulation,” The Daily Mail reports. Zelensky‘s presidential advisor condemned the West’s “bizarre” attempts to persuade them to enter peace talks as they refuse to stop the offensive against Putin’s forces.

He means that NATO should enter the war, starting World War III.

Mykhaylo Podolyak condemned the West’s efforts to persuade Ukraine to negotiate.

Podolak said it would mean the country that “is recovering its territories is losing,” he said.

He also warned against trusting any Russian suggestions of peace negotiations. Podolyak said this was merely an attempt to stall to allow Russian units to regroup.

It’s bizarre that we aren’t questioning their arrogance. They aren’t members of NATO, and we’re about to run the funding tab up to $103 billion after they lobbed a missile into Poland. It was likely deliberate to get NATO into the war.

WE WON’T BE DRAGGED INTO PUTIN’S AND ZELENSKY’S WAR

In his address at Halifax Security Forum on Saturday, Pentagon Chief Austin claimed that Ukraine’s population would rather go without electricity and heat than have talks with Moscow.

Austin said NATO is a defensive alliance and poses no threat to Russia.

“Make no mistake: we will not be dragged into Putin’s war of choice. But we will stand by Ukraine as it fights to defend itself. And we will defend every inch of NATO territory,” Austin said.

A Preview of Nuclear War

Austin warned Saturday Russia’s invasion of Ukraine offers a preview of a world where nuclear-armed countries could threaten other nations and said Beijing, like Moscow, seeks a world where might makes right.

“Russia’s invasion offers a preview of a possible world of tyranny and turmoil that none of us would want to live in. And it’s an invitation to an increasingly insecure world haunted by the shadow of nuclear proliferation,” Austin said in a speech.

“Because (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s fellow autocrats are watching. And they could well conclude that getting nuclear weapons would give them a hunting license of their own. And that could drive a dangerous spiral of nuclear proliferation.”

Russia thinks the West is getting tired of Ukraine. The collective West is growing tired of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and is “pushing” Kiev into talks with Moscow, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev wrote in a Telegram post on Saturday. He added that the US and NATO don’t want to risk a new world war.

He said even “the most ardent Russophobes” in Warsaw refused to blame the Poland incident on Moscow, the ex-president commented.

This war funding for the endless war could go on forever since Ukraine says anything else is bizarre. What is really bizarre is that we keep funding the country that launched a missile into one of our NATO allies’ countries. We didn’t even bother with an investigation.

EX-PM OF JAPAN CRITICIZES ZELENSKY

Former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshiro Mori said that Zelensky is never criticized despite making his people suffer.

“I don’t quite understand why only [Russian President Vladimir] Putin is criticized while Mr. Zelensky isn’t taken to task at all. This is problematic. Mr. Zelensky has made many Ukrainian people suffer,” Mori said in a speech at a political event in Tokyo on Friday, as quoted by Kyodo News.

“The Japanese media is biased towards one side. It is influenced by reports from the West. I can’t help but feel that they only rely on European and American reports,” he added.

If true that would be bizarre. Our media is wholly corrupt.

