Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau Might Resign as Soon as Monday

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reportedly expected to resign from his position as early as Monday, according to Canadian media.

The news was first reported by the Globe and Mail, citing three sources. The outlet said that it is unclear when exactly Trudeau will step down, but it is expected to come before a national caucus meeting on Wednesday.

The news comes as Trudeau’s popularity continues to dwindle in Canada, which is expecting a national election on Oct. 20 of this year.

Why was he ever popular? He’s an authoritarian who takes away Canadian’s freedoms and locks up innocent truck drivers, and steals their bank accounts.

