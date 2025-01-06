Teachers In NY, NJ, CA, AZ Don’t Need Basic Skills: Dumb & Diverse?

Aspiring teachers in New Jersey are no longer required to pass basic skills to be certified. The test was easy to begin with. It was truly a basic skills test.

New Jersey Democratic Governor Phil Murphy passed Act 1669 as part of the state’s 2025 budget in June to address a teacher shortage, Read Lion reports. The law went into effect on Jan. 1, 2025. Individuals seeking an instructional certificate will no longer need to pass the Praxis Core Test, a basic skills test for reading, writing, and math that is administered by the state’s Commissioner of Education.

“We need more teachers,” Democratic Sen. Jim Beach, who sponsored the bill, said in May 2024 when the chamber cleared the bill in a 34-2 vote. “This is the best way to get them.”

They’re dumbing the kids down with standards like this for teachers who don’t even have basic literacy.

They Want Diversity Over Literacy

In 2017, New York also scrapped its basic literacy requirements for teachers, noting it was meant to increase teacher diversity. According to the NEA, only about half of New York students in grades three through eight tested proficient in English and math during the 2022-2023 school year despite the state spending almost twice the national average on education.

California and Arizona also lowered requirements for teacher certification by implementing fast-track options for substitute teachers to become full-time educators and eliminating exam requirements to make up for shortages in the field that were worsened by the pandemic, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

Diversity now means dumb teachers.

