Cancel Culture got ‘Cancel Fox’ trending on Twitter

Hard-left America hater Chip Franklin is a star on Twitter today as ‘Cancel Fox’ trends. This is a case of the cancel culture rising up against an outlet that wants to cancel the cancel culture.
Absurdly, Franklin reduces the argument to ‘cartoon characters don’t have First Amendment rights,’ referencing the canceling of Dr. Seuss books, and other targeted cartoons.
“Fox News is obsessed with cancel culture, the idea that cartoons have first amendment rights. The irony is, Fox is all up in everyone’s sh*t over what they profess to love: the free market. RT if you agree it’s time to #CancelFox’. He is deliberately missing the point.
The mob doesn’t like opposition or criticism.
Franklin is a Washington Post writer and BLM supporter.
Spread this everywhere if you agree it’s time to #CancelFox https://t.co/Opj31Z4ZC3
— Chip Franklin InsideTheBeltway.com (@chipfranklin) March 12, 2021
Far-left attorney and former candidate for Congress, Pam Keith, wants people to call their cable providers to cancel Fox. This was something started by Brian Stelter, a fake journalist. Fox is CNN’s competitor.
The usual culprits like ‘Brooklyn Dad’ are pushing the trend to number 7 on Twitter. It’s their mission today.
The cancel culture is once again trying to cancel Fox.
The Fascists are getting very busy as they march towards Tyranny aka Absolute Rule.
I could care less what happens to Fox. They joined the bandwagon against others who were “cancelled” while some were saying YOU will eventually be next. They have done their own version of cancel culture by terminating some of their past contributors over very minor issues. I’m So fed up with them I won’t even watch Tucker, and damn sure wouldn’t watch TikTok Hannity.
Cancelling of all cancellations cannot be cancelled in the spirit of the people’s collective unity.
Bored people with no outlet for energy release and too much time on their hands go looking for something offensive.
The poor downtrodden me EPIC oppression saga story has grown tiresome as the only rights being curtailed are courtesy of the CPUSA or demoncrats.
Meme of the day-A base for a statue with a huge baby pacifier on it and the caption…America’s newest monument.