Cuomo: “I will not resign,” calls politicians “reckless and dangerous”









Rumor has it that there are a lot more women who claim they were abused by Governor Cuomo. They will come forward soon if true because it’s clear that Democrats want Andrew Cuomo gone.

Today, however, Governor Andrew Cuomo refused to resign, slamming “reckless” politicians as Democrats call for him to quit.

Cuomo lashed out at “reckless and dangerous” politicians he accused of not knowing all the facts.

“Women have a right to come forward and be heard and I encourage that fully. But I also want to be clear, there is still a question of the truth, I did not do what has been alleged. Period,” he said.

“Politicians who don’t know a single fact but then form a conclusion and an opinion are in my opinion reckless and dangerous,” he said. “The people of New York should not have confidence in a politician who takes a position without knowing any facts or substance — that my friends is politics at its worst.”

He later said: “A lot of people allege a lot of things for a lot of reasons.”

“I am not going to resign, I was not elected by the politicians, I was elected by the people,” he said.

No word from our fearless leader, Joe Biden.

WHEN THE SITUATION WAS REVERSED, HE SAID THE OPPOSITE

This is the man who said we must believe the women:

The allegations of sexual assault against Judge Kavanaugh are disturbing and deeply concerning. We owe it to the American people to #BelieveSurvivors. I call on the Senate to postpone any vote until these allegations are fully investigated. — Andrew Cuomo (@andrewcuomo) September 24, 2018

As not believable Blasey-Ford’s story was, Cuomo said we must believe her:

Cuomo, in 2018, literally said: “Only a political skeptic could find a reason to disbelieve her (Dr. Ford). What is her possible motive to lie?” According to Cuomo in 2021, she, alongside his own accusers, had “many motivations”. What happened to “believe all women”? pic.twitter.com/F2N2alRVDb — James Sweet III (@jsweetIII) March 12, 2021

Watch how he says Republicans wanting to confirm Justice Kavanaugh disrespect women:

